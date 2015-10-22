Man who died in house fire in Dumfries is named
22 October 2015
- From the section South Scotland
A man found dead in a house fire in Dumfries has been named by police.
Michael Farry was pulled out of the first floor flat in Dalswinton Avenue by firefighters on Thursday morning. The alarm was raised at 07:44.
The 65-year-old, who was the only occupant of the flat, was declared dead at the scene.
Police Scotland said the procurator fiscal has been informed of the circumstances of the fire, and they do not appear to be suspicious.