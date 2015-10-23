Redundancy plans at Hawick knitwear firm Peter Scott

Image copyright Getty Images

Up to 20 jobs could be lost at a Hawick knitwear plant as part of a "restructuring" programme.

Peter Scott claims the review has been forced as a result of lower than expected turnover and tough trading conditions.

Its workforce of about 70 staff have been offered voluntary redundancy.

A spokesman for the business said that if there are enough volunteers, it may reduce the need for compulsory redundancies.

In a statement, a firm spokesman said: "Despite best efforts to grow the business, lower than expected turnover and tough trading conditions dictated a review of the business strategy and structure which may result in job losses.

"The proposed job losses may become a necessary action to ensure the company's ongoing operations and enable Peter Scott to create a firm platform for future growth."

Hawick honorary provost Stewart Marshall said it was a blow for the town.

"Twenty job losses is 20 wages out of circulation so it always has an impact on our economy but you can't help feeling for the families who have been affected by this news," he said.

More than 100 people lost their jobs at the factory in 2010 when it went into administration.

It was later bought by South Koren-based Gloverall.