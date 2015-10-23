Plans drawn up for new wind farm near Hawick
- 23 October 2015
- From the section South Scotland
Plans have been drawn up for a new wind farm near Hawick.
RES Ltd wants to put up to 13 turbines on Highlee Hill, south of the village of Chesters.
The firm has sent a pre-planning application to Scottish Borders Council.
Each turbine would be 176m (577ft) high. They would generate a total of between 20MW and 50MW of power.