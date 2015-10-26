South Scotland

Hobkirk Primary school mothball move mooted

Hobkirk school Image copyright Richard Dear

A rural primary school could be mothballed by Scottish Borders Council because of falling pupil numbers.

Hobkirk Primary at Bonchester Bridge now has only seven children on its roll.

It is understood that a number of placing requests mean youngsters from the Hobkirk catchment area are being sent to Denholm.

A report on the issue is likely to be presented to a meeting of the council's executive next month.

