Car crashes into wall in Heriot A7 accident

A 64-year-old man has been taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary after a crash in the Scottish Borders.

Tha man's Volvo V40 was travelling south on the A7, two miles south of the Heriot junction, when it left the road and crashed into a wall at about 01:05.

Police Scotland said the driver had suffered "significant leg injuries" in the accident.

The A7 was closed between Heriot and Stow following the crash. It reopened at 05:50.