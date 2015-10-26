Car crashes into wall in Heriot A7 accident
- 26 October 2015
A 64-year-old man has been taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary after a crash in the Scottish Borders.
Tha man's Volvo V40 was travelling south on the A7, two miles south of the Heriot junction, when it left the road and crashed into a wall at about 01:05.
Police Scotland said the driver had suffered "significant leg injuries" in the accident.
The A7 was closed between Heriot and Stow following the crash. It reopened at 05:50.