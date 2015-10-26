South Scotland

Police hunt Dumfries tropical fish killer

Police have launched an investigation after tropical fish kept in two tanks in a Dumfries home were killed.

They said someone entered a property in Ashton Drive on Saturday evening and put what appeared to be washing up liquid in the water in the tanks.

As a result, all the fish were killed and equipment was damaged with total replacement costs of about £5,000.

PC Lyndsey Nicolson described it as "an awful case of wanton vandalism" and appealed for information.

