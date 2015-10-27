Selkirk and Langholm works among A7 priority goals

Image caption Campaigners hope to see a number of changes along the length of the route of the A7

An action group which has been campaigning for 25 years has set out its highest priorities for a key route running through southern Scotland.

A Selkirk bypass tops the list of measures it would like to see on the A7 which runs from Edinburgh to Carlisle.

Further works near Langholm are also considered to be among the most urgent upgrades required.

The A7 Action Group said the projects could bring economic and environmental benefits to communities on the route.

Secretary Marjorie McCreadie outlined the organisation's vision for the future of the road.

"One of the main issues we see, the high priorities at this time, is to take forward a Selkirk bypass," she said.

"Another scheme we would like to see is just south of Langholm to join up with the new Auchenrivock section.

"But in between these two sections there are many, many places that need attention and we will be working along with them as well."

Achievable goals

She added that re-trunking the northern stretch of the route had also emerged as a priority in the Stow area.

Ms McCreadie said she believed that all their goals could be achieved over time.

"Everything is realistic and doable with the public behind us, we can push and push and we would hope at some point to be successful," she said.

"It doesn't always have to be huge money to be spent just to make a corner safe or better for the public in travelling."

The next step for the action group will be to try to secure a ministerial meeting to discuss its goals.

