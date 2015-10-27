Urgent improvement call at Hawick care home

Image copyright Thinkstock

A home for older people in Hawick has been told it must make urgent improvements in the care provided to vulnerable residents.

The Care Inspectorate has served a formal improvement notice on St Andrew's Care Home after an inspection which raised serious concerns.

The notice lists eight areas which require urgent improvement.

They include ensuring sufficient staff are working in the service to meet the care needs of residents.

The service must also ensure that medication procedures and practice promotes the health and wellbeing of service users.

Inspectors also said the care home must make sure all residents are assessed at appropriate intervals for their risk of undernourishment and their need for support with eating and drinking.

'Further action'

Meeting skin care requirements, the need for a "deep cleaning" throughout the home and a review of its system for reporting "notifiable incidents" were called for.

Management at the care home have been told to ensure staff receive training appropriate to their work.



A spokesman for the Care Inspectorate said: "Our inspection raised serious concerns and we will report on that inspection in full in due course.

"The improvement notice we have issued today clearly lays out the improvements we must see so that the care provided to residents improves quickly.

"We will visit this care home again soon to check on progress and if we are not satisfied that the matters raised are being addressed urgently we will not hesitate to take further action."

'Embraced change'

Park Homes UK, which runs the Borders site, said the management team at St Andrew's had been replaced since the most recent inspection.

"Whereas we acknowledge that the service was failing in certain areas that have been highlighted in the report, we are delighted that the new management team has quickly embraced change," a statement said.

"This has already had a significant positive impact in relation to the care of the residents and to the management of the service."

It said it was working closely with the Care Inspectorate and Scottish Borders Council.

"We are confident that the new management, with the support of our organisation, will exceed residents' and regulator expectations and, most importantly going forward, ensure that the improvements are sustained," the statement added.

"We regret that the service levels at the home fell below our own standards and look forward to the improvements that we are planning to make."