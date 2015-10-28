Dumfries and Galloway child care still has 'a significant way to go'

Image copyright Thinkstock Image caption Services for young people have made progress since a critical report last year

A social work boss says Dumfries and Galloway child care services have made progress since a critical report but still have "a significant way to go".

Lilian Cringles became the region's chief social work officer last August.

She took up the position in the midst of an overhaul of services and moves to integrate with the local NHS.

She told BBC Scotland that steps had been taken to "stabilise the service" but there was work to do to provide the service they wanted for the public.

Last year the Care Inspectorate said it was "not confident" vulnerable children and young people were being kept safe.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption BBC Scotland's Debbie Muir interviews Dumfries and Galloway's chief social work officer on the achievements and challenges of her first year.

It has since recognised the issues raised had been tackled "quickly and constructively".

Ms Cringles said: "I absolutely accept that following the fairly negative children's services external scrutiny that when the new social work management team were in place it was a significant challenge."

However, she said "significant steps" towards improving the situation had been taken but there was still work to do.

"We have to acknowledge that we have a significant way to go to ensure that we absolutely have the service that we would wish for our citizens," she said.