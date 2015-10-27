Police seize 500 cannabis plants from Selkirk property

Police have seized 500 cannabis plants from a property in Selkirk.

Officers discovered the drugs during the search of a building in Curror Street on Monday. They believe the plants are worth about £360,000.

The search was carried out as part of Operation Borah - a campaign to tackle cannabis cultivations in the Lothians and Scottish Borders.

A Police Scotland spokesman said a 23-year-old man had been arrested and charged under the Misuse of Drugs Act.