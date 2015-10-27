Blind Stranraer man fulfils driving dream

Image copyright Leonard Cheshire

An 88-year-old blind man has fulfilled a lifelong ambition to drive a car.

John Cramond from Stranraer lost his sight as a young boy and never had the opportunity to get behind the wheel until last weekend.

He mentioned his dream of driving a car to Leonard Cheshire Disability volunteer co-ordinator Bill Milven.

He approached driving instructor James Edgar who has a dual control vehicle and together they hatched a plan to allow Mr Cramond the chance to drive.

Last Saturday morning he took Mr Cramond to a war-time airstrip near Stranraer where he spent an hour behind the wheel.

"I lost my sight when in my early years but I have never let this stop me from doing all that I could to live as normal a life as possible," said Mr Cramond.

"I had a go on a tandem bicycle with my son down south recently and that set me thinking that I really did want to try and have a go at driving a car - a thing that I thought I'd never do.

"After the lesson I was buzzing with excitement all day and couldn't wait to tell my family.

"I want to thank Bill and James for fulfilling a dream wish for me."

Mr Edgar said he had proved to be a speedy learner.

"John was amazingly quick at picking up the basics and we spent an hour going through the gears, braking and steering before finally and safely building up to a short sprint at 30 miles an hour," he said.

"Witnessing the joy on John's face as he was driving after all this time was a truly rewarding experience for me too and I'm so glad I was able to help."