ScotRail hits back against Borders Railway criticism

Image copyright Borders Railway

Train operator ScotRail has hit back against criticism of the new Borders Railway.

The rail firm came under fire after services were cancelled due to overcrowding during the October holiday.

ScotRail said staff had taken criticisms about service on board.

However, it insisted the new Edinburgh-Tweedbank line had given a real boost to local businesses.

Communications director Rob Shorthouse said some firms in the Borders had reported their busiest ever September since the opening of the railway at the beginning of the month.

Big attractions have taken on new staff and extended their opening hours, he added.

'Extremely proud'

He said the reports were all the more remarkable given that the line is still in its "very, very early stages".

"There will always be criticism, hopefully that can be balanced out by the success," he added.

"We are all extremely proud of the Borders [Railway] and all the team that worked to get it there."

Earlier this month the new line was hailed a "soaraway success", after more than 125,000 journeys were made during its first month.

ScotRail has added extra carriages to the busiest trains.

Before the £294m line opened, forecasters predicted it would carry almost 650,000 passengers a year.