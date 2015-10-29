Drop in visitors to Borders tourist information centres

Image copyright VisitScotland Image caption More tourists are turning to online sources of information

The number of people using tourist information centres in the Scottish Borders has fallen by more than a fifth over the past five years.

Figures have revealed that footfall at five local VisitScotland facilities has dropped by more than 26,000 since 2010.

The agency claims an increasing number of tourists access information online.

Changes are likely to be made to the visitor centres (VICs) as part of a national review, according to a report to Scottish Borders Council.

It singled out facilities in Jedburgh and Peebles as "fully performing" centres with good footfall.

However there appeared to be little demand for services at Hawick, Melrose and Kelso.

Footfall at VisitScotland Information Centres (VICs) in the Scottish Borders. VIC 2014/15 2013/14 2012/13 2011/12 2010/11 Jedburgh 30,558 33,646 32,153 32,536 29,373 Hawick 15,105 14,872 15,157 14,201 13,778 Peebles 26,193 26,251 27,385 27,594 36,984 Melrose 8,117 15,312 16,431 14,975 23,498 Kelso 15,611 15,261 14,943 15,968 18,026 Total 95,584 105,342 106,069 105,274 121,659

The report also revealed that total booking numbers through VICs in the Borders fell from 738 in 2010/11 to 311 last year.

Senior managers from VisitScotland are expected to be invited to address the council on their plans for information centres in December.

They could include the installation of interactive visitor information screens at locations across the region.

Two have already been put in place in Kelso and the Galashiels Transport Interchange, at a cost of £13,000.

More screens are planned for Tweedbank, Stow, Melrose, Hawick and Abbotsford over the next 12 months.

Paula McDonald, VisitScotland's regional director for the Borders, confirmed that a review of "information provision" is underway.

She added: "We will continue working closely with Scottish Borders Council to provide high-quality information and inspiration to more visitors than ever before through the channels that they use the most, connecting them with businesses, and creating growth and jobs across Scotland."