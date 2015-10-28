Man in court over Selkirk cannabis find

A man has appeared in court following the discovery of cannabis with an estimated street value of £360,000 in Selkirk.

Hang Phan Vo, 23, of no fixed abode, was charged with producing cannabis and being concerned in the supply of drugs.

It followed the seizure of about 500 plants at a former convenience store in the town's Curror Street on Monday.

Mr Vo made no plea or declaration at Selkirk Sheriff Court and the case was continued for further examination.

He was remanded in custody and is expected to appear in court again within eight days.