Lorry driver jailed after Castle Douglas death crash

Image copyright Drew Geddes

A lorry driver who caused the deaths of a couple who were riding a motorbike has been jailed for 16 months.

Michael Mitchell, 33, drove into the path of their Suzuki just outside Castle Douglas in June 2014.

Derek McSkimming, 48, and his wife, Anne, 47, of New Galloway, died at the scene of the accident on the A713.

At Dumfries Sheriff Court, Mitchell admitted causing their deaths by careless driving. He was also banned from driving for 12 months.

The court was told that Mitchell, of Dumfries, was an experienced lorry driver who had a momentary lapse of concentration.

He was turning at a junction on a familiar road when the accident happened.

He failed to see the motorbike coming out of a dip and he drove into the opposite carriageway.

'Deeply traumatised'

Mitchell made a secondary check as he continued the manoeuvre and he spotted the bike - but it was too late.

A video of the scene was played in court, which was taken at the same time of day and year and showed a low sun.

His solicitor said: "Mitchell is a very highly regarded professional driver and was deeply traumatised by the tragic event that day which has been life changing for him."

Sheriff Brian Mohan said the victims' only daughter had been left "devastated" by the accident.

He said he accepted Mitchell was a man of good character but a custodial sentence was the appropriate way to deal with the offence.