Dumfries aid worker Khalil Dale was unlawfully killed

Image copyright British Red Cross

A Dumfries-based Red Cross worker who died in Pakistan was unlawfully killed, a coroner has ruled.

Khalil Dale, 60, was abducted in Quetta in January 2012 and was found dead on a roadside a few months later.

He had been beheaded. A note next to his body said he was killed because a ransom had not been paid.

Mr Dale was born in York but lived in Dumfries. He spent 30 years working in countries including Somalia, Afghanistan and Iraq.

An inquest into his death was held at Chesterfield Coroners Court because he is buried in Derbyshire.

The court heard that the Muslim convert, who was formerly known as Kenneth, worked as a humanitarian assistance relief worker.

Following his abduction, negotiations were undertaken by the International Committee of the Red Cross with the help of the UK government.

His body was found on 29 April 2012.

The inquest was told that he died as a result of decapitation.

Senior coroner Dr Robert Hunter concluded that Mr Dale was unlawfully killed while providing international humanitarian assistance.