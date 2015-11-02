South of Scotland crime route haul tops £1m-a-year

Image copyright Other

Police have seized more than £1m in drugs, cash and fake or stolen goods from criminals travelling in Dumfries and Galloway in the past 12 months.

The majority was taken on the A74(M) motorway between Scotland and England.

It includes hauls of cocaine, cannabis and heroin found through routine checks, tip-offs and information from other forces and organisations.

Ch Insp Irvine Watson said they had always targeted the route and would continue to do so in future.

The breakdown over the past year includes:

£685,000 in drugs seizures

£241,500 in fake or stolen goods

£158,000 in cash taken under proceeds of crime legislation

As well as routine police checks it has been recovered in operations involving HM Revenue and Customs, UK Border Agency, Trading Standards, organised crime officers and other forces across the UK.

Ch Insp Watson said it was the continuation of work which had been carried out for some time.

"We have had a lot of success in the past over numerous years," he said.

"In the past year we have taken about £1m of commodity off the road network.

"The whole division is looking at pro-actively targeting organised crime."

Image copyright Thinkstock Image caption Cannabis hauls are regularly seized on the A74(M) motorway through southern Scotland

He said it was well-known that the Scotland-England road network was used by a wide variety of criminals.

"Organised crime doesn't restrict itself to police boundaries or Scotland-England boundaries," he said.

"Dumfries and Galloway Constabulary has had a long history of successes on the A74(M) network because it is recognised as a route that is extensively used by criminals to forward their own criminal networks.

"Police Scotland hasn't changed that - certainly our own contribution towards fighting organised crime has remained a priority for ourselves given the impact that it can have."

He said all officers in the road policing unit and across the division were always on the lookout for suspicious activity.

"The actual results that we do get come about a number of ways," he explained.

"One is good, pro-active policing but there are also intelligence-led operations."

Image copyright Thinkstock Image caption Police said criminals did not restrict themselves to force or national boundaries

He said those could involve other divisions across Scotland and England.

Ch Insp Watson said that by targeting travelling criminals they were helping to disrupt activity throughout the UK.

He said that would also stop a likely "trickle down" of drugs or illicit goods coming back to Dumfries and Galloway.

He admitted that any seizures they made were likely to be only a fraction of the amount being transported through the region.

"It will be the tip of the iceberg, that is effectively what you are talking about," he said.

However, he said that would not stop them from trying to catch as many criminals as they could.

"The message is that as a division of Police Scotland and in co-operation with the rest of Police Scotland and other organisations we are going to continue to target that kind of organised crime coming through our region," he said.