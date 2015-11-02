Lockerbie bowling club raiders take lawnmowers in £20,000 raid

Grass cutting equipment worth about £20,000 has been stolen from a south of Scotland bowling club.

Lawnmowers, a scarifier and a turfer were taken from the Lockerbie site some time between 09:00 on Thursday and the same time on Friday.

Det Con Scott Barr said it appeared to have been a "targeted raid" with a vehicle needed to remove the property.

He appealed for anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the area to contact them as soon as possible.