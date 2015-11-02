Big Burns Supper festival aims to grow free fringe

Image copyright Big Burns Supper

The Big Burns Supper festival in Dumfries is aiming to attract more acts to its fringe event.

It hopes to give local people the chance to "show off their talents" by putting on free shows.

The organisers said it was also an opportunity for them to carry out some "talent spotting" for performers who might be involved in future events.

The next edition of the festival will run over nine days from 22 to 30 January next year.

Artistic director Graham Main said: "This is something very new for us and Dumfries and we had no idea what to expect when we put the call out for performers.

"But the response has been really encouraging so we have decided to expand the free fringe even further - so if you've got the talent and ambition to put on a public performance then get in touch with us and make it happen."

Anyone interested should contact the Big Burns Supper with a maximum 10-word summary of their act.