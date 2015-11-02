South Scotland

'Substantial' fuel spill tackled near Sanquhar

Emergency services have been called out after a lorry's fuel tank split causing a "substantial" spillage on a road in Dumfries and Galloway.

The incident was reported at about 12:00 on the B740 near Sanquhar.

Police said that it was understood to involve about 300 litres of diesel and fire crews were at the scene.

Significant traffic disruption was expected while clean-up operations were undertaken.

