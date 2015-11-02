'Substantial' fuel spill tackled near Sanquhar
- 2 November 2015
- From the section South Scotland
Emergency services have been called out after a lorry's fuel tank split causing a "substantial" spillage on a road in Dumfries and Galloway.
The incident was reported at about 12:00 on the B740 near Sanquhar.
Police said that it was understood to involve about 300 litres of diesel and fire crews were at the scene.
Significant traffic disruption was expected while clean-up operations were undertaken.