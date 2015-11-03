Hobkirk Primary school mothball move agreed

Image copyright Richard Dear

Councillors have agreed to mothball a Scottish Borders primary school which no longer has any pupils.

The long-term future of Hobkirk school at Bonchester Bridge will be reviewed within the next year.

Scottish Borders Council was told that, just over five years ago, the roll was 39 in two classes and a nursery.

However, by August this year only seven pupils were left and their parents asked for them to be transferred to Denholm which has now been granted.

That means there are no pupils left and, councillors were told, no pre-school children are expected to enrol at Hobkirk for the new session next August.

Members agreed to mothball the school with immediate effect and to review the school's future within the next 12 months.