Dumfries and Galloway Council weighs up power line plan response

Image copyright Thinkstock

A council is weighing up its response to plans for new overhead power lines linking Ayrshire and Cumbria via Dumfries and Galloway.

Scottish Power Energy Networks started public consultation on its strategic reinforcement project this year.

Dumfries and Galloway Council is a statutory consultee on the plans but the final decision will be taken by the Scottish government.

The local authority will meet next week to decide what stance to adopt.

The details of the project, for a new high voltage line between Auchencrosh in South Ayrshire and Harker in Cumbria, are still being worked on.

An application will not be submitted until 2019 at the earliest.

Dumfries and Galloway Council will not decide the outcome of the bid but said it could "express an opinion and provide influence to the process".

A number of politicians have already voiced their concerns about the scheme and a local opposition campaign has also been launched.

Councillor Colin Smyth, who chairs the committee that will discuss the scheme, said he thought it was "only right" that the council should make everyone aware of its views "as soon as possible".