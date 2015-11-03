Eskdalemuir November temperature record broken

The Eskdalemuir observatory in Dumfries and Galloway has seen its warmest November temperature on record at 16.3C (61.3F).

Met Office station manager Peter Harvey said the figure had been recorded shortly after midday.

He said that the normal maximum November temperature in the area would be about 10C or 11C.

The previous record for Eskdalemuir stood at 15.7C which was set on 7 November 2003.

"We've got a generally mild air stream over the country anyway," he said.

"We were lucky enough we had a quick clearance of the fog this morning and we have pretty much had clear skies and just very light winds.

"That has allowed the temperature to rise to this record level."

It comes amid a remarkably mild start to the month.

On Sunday, the UK's November temperature record was broken, with 22.4C (72.3F) reached in mid Wales.