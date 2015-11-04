Warning after two teenagers burned by firework in Gretna

Police have issued a safety warning after two teenagers were injured by a firework in Gretna.

Two boys, aged 17 and 15, were treated for burns at Dumfries and Galloway Royal Infirmary after a firework went off in one of their hands.

Police Scotland said criminal inquiries are being carried out into the incident, which happened on Tuesday.

It is against the law to set off fireworks in public places and for anyone under 18 to buy or carry them.

A spokesman for the force said there will be enhanced patrols in Dumfries and Galloway and officers will take "swift action" against anyone breaking the law.

Insp Stuart Wilson said: "Keeping people safe is our priority this bonfire night and we want it to be a safe and enjoyable night of fun for all the family.

"We would recommend that people go to an organised display, where they can enjoy the fireworks in a safe environment.

"However, if you are holding your own fireworks party, please don't put your family and friends at risk. Anyone lighting bonfires or setting off fireworks should take sensible precautions and consider the potential fire risks.

"We know that fireworks can be fun, but it's important to remember that some people, and indeed animals may be scared or distressed by fireworks."