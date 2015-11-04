Driving ban for former Scotland goalkeeper Andy Goram

Image copyright SNS (Scotland)

Former Scotland goalkeeper Andy Goram has been given a six month driving ban.

The 51-year-old was also fined £100 at Dumfries Justice of the Peace Court after he admitted a speeding offence.

The court heard that the former Rangers star was caught driving at 45mph in a 30mph limit on the A711 Dumfries to Dalbeattie road in April.

He was given three penalty points. As he already had nine points, he was disqualified from driving under the totting up procedures.

Goram, who played for Rangers, Hibernian and Queen of the South during his career, had been heading to a charity event in Dalbeattie when he was pulled over.

An exceptional hardship hearing at the Dumfries court was told that the loss of his licence would affect his charity work.

He claimed that he needed his car to attend events such as charity football matches and after dinner speeches.

The sportsman, of Rutherglen, said: "The places and times make it impossible to rely on public transport."

Solicitor Roger College said: "This man has thrown himself into charity work and the concern is that he will not be able to keep up his commitments if he loses his licence."