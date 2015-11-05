Masterplan for Crichton campus in Dumfries unveiled

Image copyright The Crichton Trust Image caption The masterplan outlines plans for a green corridor through the middle of the Crichton campus

A masterplan outlining potential developments on the site of a former psychiatric hospital in Dumfries has been unveiled.

The Crichton campus is now home to a university campus, business premises and conference facilities.

Developers hope a new plan could enhance the site without undermining the existing environment.

They want to encourage "iconic new buildings" while retaining the campus's generous green space.

The plan has been drawn up by architects commissioned by The Crichton Trust in consultation with people who live and work in and around the site.

The plan includes:

Development of a "green corridor" through the campus, which will promote cycling and walking

Identification of nine key "development areas", mainly on the southern periphery

Increased and improved car parking

Significant changes to two of the four main entrance points to the campus.

Image copyright Chris Upson Image caption The Crichton Memorial Church is one of several historic buildings on the campus

Rob Shaw, chief executive of The Crichton Trust, said the trust also wanted to promote the area as a public park.

He said: "One of the interesting things that came out of the consultation process was a feeling that the estate was elitist and not welcoming to the public and it's a public park.

"The observation was the fences that surround the boundary of the site, which were originally, of course, to keep people in rather than keep people out, might be somewhat intimidating.

"This is largely due to the planting of hedges which block the visual amenity of the site itself from the main access points.

"So the intention over time is to clear away most of the planting and open up the site to make it more welcoming so people can see through the railings into what is a beautiful environment."

Image copyright Andy Farrington Image caption Dumfries and Galloway College is also based at the Crichton

Earlier this year it emerged plans were under way to create a visitor centre in the crypt of the Crichton Memorial Church.

The redevelopment of the former hydrotherapy suite in the south wing of Easterbrook Hall is almost complete.

Neuro's spa, bistro, restaurant and bar will open on 16 November, creating 20 new jobs.

The masterplan will be presented to members of Dumfries and Galloway Council's Crichton sub committee on Friday.