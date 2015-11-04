A75 reopens at Glenluce after 'chemical spill'

A major south of Scotland trunk road was closed in both directions for over two hours as a result of a "small chemical spillage".

Police said a bottle containing an unknown substance was found at the side of the A75, at the Glenluce bypass.

As a result, the Stranraer-Dumfries road was closed at Glenluce on Wednesday afternoon.

A police spokesman said one person was taken to Dumfries and Galloway Royal Infirmary as a precaution.

The affected person was in contact with the substance.

The spokesman insisted there was no risk to the wider public.