A75 reopens at Glenluce after 'chemical spill'
A major south of Scotland trunk road was closed in both directions for over two hours as a result of a "small chemical spillage".
Police said a bottle containing an unknown substance was found at the side of the A75, at the Glenluce bypass.
As a result, the Stranraer-Dumfries road was closed at Glenluce on Wednesday afternoon.
A police spokesman said one person was taken to Dumfries and Galloway Royal Infirmary as a precaution.
The affected person was in contact with the substance.
The spokesman insisted there was no risk to the wider public.