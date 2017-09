A major south of Scotland trunk road was closed for more than two hours after a carton of hydrochloric acid was found next to it.

The A75 Stranraer-Gretna road was shut to traffic at Glenluce after the substance was discovered on Wednesday.

A Police Scotland spokesman said the container appeared to have fallen from the back of a vehicle. He added: "It has been safely disposed of."

One person was taken to hospital in Dumfries as a precaution.