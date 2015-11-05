Darataigh mental health unit in Stranraer is closed

Image copyright Thinkstock

A mental health unit for people with dementia in Stranraer has closed.

Darataigh shut after its boiler failed earlier this year, according to NHS Dumfries and Galloway.

At a meeting on Monday the health board agreed not to reopen the ward and to accelerate plans to redesign mental health services in Wigtownshire.

Chief operating officer Julie White said staff are working to ensure that Darataigh patients' move to new services is as "smooth as possible".

The unit provided an in-patient service for older people with mental health problems and a respite service for adults with learning disabilities.

Eighteen nursing staff and three support workers were employed at the facility.

Ms White said there would be no compulsory redundancies as a result of the decision and staff will be redeployed locally.

Enhanced service

She added: "The proposals to redesign mental health services in Wigtownshire have been in development for some time.

"However a recent failure of essential equipment has meant that plans have been brought forward.

"Current service users, their families and carers have been informed of the board's decision to not re-open Darataigh and our clinical teams are making sure that the needs of the people who currently use Darataigh are met and that transition to new services is as smooth as possible."

Three adults with learning disabilities who have received respite care at Darataigh will continue to receive the service at a purpose-built facility at Dalrymple Terrace in Stranraer.

Two patients have been moved to Midpark Hospital in Dumfries and one is being cared for at Galloway Community Hospital.

Ms White added: "This redesign of services means that we are able to offer an enhanced community mental health service to Wigtownshire that will also be available throughout the rest of Dumfries and Galloway."