Black Grape and Eddi Reader headline Big Burns Supper

Image caption Eddi Reader is one of the musicians lined up to perform at the Big Burns Supper

Black Grape, Eddi Reader and The Beat have been lined up to headline next year's Big Burns Supper.

Comedian Jason Byrne will also appear at the Dumfries festival, which is celebrating its fifth anniversary.

The annual Burns Carnival will return on Sunday 24 January, when thousands of people are expected to take to the streets in celebration of the Bard.

A family Burns Supper inside a mirror-lined Spiegeltent will also be part of the nine-day event in January.

Image copyright Karin Albinsson Image caption Black Grape are celebrating the 20th anniversary of their first album 'It's Great When You're Straight...Yeah'

Saucy cabaret act Le Haggis III will return to the festival, following its award-winning run at the Edinburgh Fringe

Organisers said the Big Burns Supper would have a strong emphasis on children's entertainment.

Celtic Circusis is expected to entertain a younger audience in the Spiegeltent.

At pop-up Salon 1962 adults will have their nails and make-up done by Lochside Primary School pupils - and the most enthusiastic will be invited to have their hair cut.

'Huge fun'

Artistic director Graham Main said: "It's our fifth birthday, so we want Big Burns Supper 2016 to be huge fun for everyone.

"It will be packed with great music, comedy and cabaret plus a fabulously-colourful street carnival."

Other shows in the line-up include Inner Mongolian musicians Anda Union, Irish vocalist Camille O'Sullivan, comedian Andrew Maxwell and the Treacherous Orchestra.

The festival will run from 22-30 January at venues across Dumfries.

Image caption Comedian Jason Byrne, who has appeared on Live at the Apollo and Just a Minute, will bring his show to the Big Burns Supper