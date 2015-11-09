Sir Walter Scott ballads to be performed at Abbotsford

Image copyright The Abbotsford Trust

Traditional ballads from the so-called "debateable lands" of southern Scotland will be celebrated at a special event to mark Martinmas.

Poems and songs compiled by Sir Walter Scott will be performed at his former home in the Borders, Abbotsford.

It will be held on 11 November - the feast of St Martin which traditionally marks the beginning of winter.

It also marks the peak of the reiving season in the 15th, 16th and 17th centuries - a theme of the ballads.

As the nights grew longer, fattened cattle were moved into winter pastures, and they became a prime target for cross-border thieves.

Scott compiled traditional poems and songs from the region in a series of volumes at the beginning of the 19th Century.

The Border Ballads event at Abbotsford will be based on his Minstrelsy of the Scottish Border.

A spokesman for the house said: "It seeks to lift the ballads off the page and bring them to our audiences as songs which are by turns swaggering, chilling or side-splitting."