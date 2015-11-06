'Put Darataigh closure on hold' - Alex Fergusson MSP

Image copyright Thinkstock

The closure of a mental health unit in Stranraer should be put on hold, according to a local politician.

MSP Alex Fergusson said he was "simply staggered " by NHS Dumfries and Galloway's decision to shut the Darataigh unit.

It has resulted in two patients with dementia being moved to a hospital in Dumfries, 73 miles away from Stranraer.

The health board announced on Thursday it had agreed to permanently shut Darataigh after its boiler broke down.

Board members also agreed to accelerate plans to redesign mental health services in Wigtownshire.

Mr Fergusson said there was no consultation with the families of the patients before the decision was taken.

He added: "By taking this abrupt decision, the health board is simply centralising NHS services into Dumfries to the complete disadvantage of my constituents in Wigtownshire.

"I cannot and do not accept that this is the right decision for those who live in the west of the region and nor do I accept that it is for the good of the patients involved.

"This is about saving money first and foremost, and I believe the decision should be put on hold until full consultation has taken place and all reasonable alternatives explored."

Respite care

The health board said two patients have been moved to Midpark Hospital in Dumfries and one is in Galloway Community Hospital in Stranraer.

Three adults with learning disabilities who received respite care at Darataigh are now at a purpose-built facility at Dalrymple Terrace in Stranraer.

The 18 nursing staff and three support workers who worked at the facility are expected to be redeployed locally.

Chief operating officer Julie White said changes have already been made to mental health services in Annandale and Eskdale, Stewartry and Dumfries and Nithsdale.

"The proposals to redesign mental health services in Wigtownshire have been in development for some time," she said.

"However, a recent failure of essential equipment has meant that plans have been brought forward."

She added: "This redesign of services means that we are able to offer an enhanced community mental health service to Wigtownshire that will also be available throughout the rest of Dumfries and Galloway."