Former Borders secondary teacher Ryan McInally sentenced over pupil sex

McInally was sentenced at Selkirk Sheriff Court and will have to carry out 200 hours unpaid work

A former Borders secondary school teacher who admitted breaching a position of trust by having sex with a female pupil has been sentenced.

Ryan McInally, 30, of Monikie in Angus, committed the offence at a house in the Borders between December 2013 and January 2014.

At Selkirk Sheriff Court, he was ordered to carry out 200 hours unpaid work.

He also had his name put on the sex offenders register for three years.

He was supported in court by his partner who is the mother of his two children.

Defence lawyer Robert More said: "His partner deserves enormous credit for the way she has stuck with him in difficult circumstances.

"The offence was admitted to her shortly after he was arrested.

"They have rebuilt their relationship."

He added: "He is a man of high intelligence but was extremely foolish on this particular occasion."