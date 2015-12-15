Image copyright Thinkstock Image caption The rail service between Dumfries and Carlisle will resume from Sunday, according to the Scotrail Alliance.

Trains will run between Dumfries and Carlisle again from Sunday - two weeks after the route was hit by floods.

Buses have replaced the Scotrail service across the border since Storm Desmond caused devastating flooding in the Cumbrian city.

A spokeswoman for the train firm said engineers have been working to repair damage to signalling on the route.

She said repairs are expected to be completed at the weekend and the normal service will resume on Sunday.

"Road replacement transport will continue to run between Carlisle and Dumfries until then," she added.

"We'd like to thank our customers for their patience as we work to resolve this problem."

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Many people were forced to evacuate their homes in Carlisle as flood waters rose to record levels.

Hundreds of homes in Carlisle were inundated with water during heavy rain earlier this month.

In the centre of Dumfries, the River Nith broke its banks at the Whitesands.