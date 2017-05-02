Man denies charge over fatal crash near Denholm

Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Kirsty Parker, pictured with one of her children, died at the scene of the accident

A driver will stand trial next month accused of causing the death of a woman by careless driving.

Roddy Graham, 27, of Denholm, was charged with the offence after an accident on the A698 near the village.

He pleaded not guilty at Jedburgh Sheriff Court and a trial date was fixed for 23 May.

Kirsty Parker, 34, also from Denholm, died at the scene of the incident on 11 February last year.