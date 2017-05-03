South Scotland

Police investigate 'unexplained' death in Eyemouth

Police are investigating the "unexplained" sudden death of a 38-year-old woman in Eyemouth at the weekend.

The circumstances surrounding the incident on Sunday are still being probed but it appears there are no suspicious circumstances.

A police spokeswoman said: "The death is currently being treated as unexplained pending further inquiries.

"A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal in due course."

