Woman in hospital after A75 crash near Creetown

A woman has been taken to hospital after an accident involving a car and van on the A75 at Creetown in Dumfries and Galloway.

The accident happened at about 07:15 on the route which runs from Gretna to Stranraer.

Emergency services were sent to the scene and the woman was taken to hospital with injuries police said were not life-threatening.

Traffic in the area was affected for a time but has since returned to normal.