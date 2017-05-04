Lego animals invade Caerlaverock wetland centre

A group of unusual animals has landed in the south of Scotland.

The creatures - built entirely out of Lego bricks - are going on display at the Wildfowl and Wetlands Trust's centre at Caerlaverock.

The individually-designed animals each stand about 4ft (1.5m) high and are on site for 12 weeks from 6 May.

The WWT said it hoped using the popular toy would encourage children - and adults as well - to "build a better future for nature".

The animals on show include a flamingo, dragonfly, frog, crane and Bewick's swan.

Centre manager Brian Morrell said: "We're delighted to welcome the new species that have arrived at Caerlaverock wetland centre today.

"We know our visitors old and new are going to absolutely love them.

"They're a great way to highlight some of the animals WWT helps to protect, such as the spoon-billed sandpiper and the iconic nene."

He said he hoped the models would inspire young people to work to save threatened wildlife.