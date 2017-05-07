Man and woman dead after A75 collision near Newton Stewart

Image copyright Google Image caption Police said the accident happened near Ardachie, Kirkcowan

Two people have died after two cars crashed in Dumfries and Galloway.

A 36-year-old man died at the scene of the incident on the A75, near Kirkcowan, Newton Stewart, on Saturday.

He was driving a Suzuki Grand Vitara east-bound which was in collision with a Vauxhall Meriva travelling in the opposite direction.

A 77-year-old woman who was a passenger in the Meriva died a short time later at Dumfries and Galloway Royal Infirmary.

Police said another four people were injured.

The 81-year-old driver of the Meriva was taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow by helicopter.

Medical staff said his condition was serious.

A woman aged 70, who was a passenger in the Meriva is being treated at the Dumfries hospital, while another passenger - a 72-year-old man - is at Stranraer Community Hospital.

A 33-year-old woman who was travelling in the Vitara was released from hospital in Dumfries after being treated for minor injuries.

Any witnesses to the collision are asked to contact Police Scotland.