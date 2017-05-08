Pillion passenger killed in crash west of Selkirk
- 8 May 2017
- From the section South Scotland
-
These are external links and will open in a new window
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A woman has died following a collision between two motorbikes in the Scottish Borders.
She was a pillion passenger on one of the two vehicles involved in the accident at the junctions of the A708 and B709, west of Selkirk.
The two male riders are in the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Glasgow and Edinburgh Royal Infirmary with serious injuries.
Anyone with information has been asked to contact police.