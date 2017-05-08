South Scotland

Pillion passenger killed in crash west of Selkirk

B709 and A708 junction Image copyright Google

A woman has died following a collision between two motorbikes in the Scottish Borders.

She was a pillion passenger on one of the two vehicles involved in the accident at the junctions of the A708 and B709, west of Selkirk.

The two male riders are in the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Glasgow and Edinburgh Royal Infirmary with serious injuries.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact police.

