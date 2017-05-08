Kirkcowan crash victims identified

Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Paul McCleary was driving one of the vehicles involved in the crash

Police have identified the victims of a two-vehicle crash on the A75 near Kirkcowan on Saturday.

Paul McCleary, 36, of Newton Stewart, and Elizabeth Walton, 77, of Stranraer, died in the accident.

Two men aged 81 and 72, and a 70-year-old woman remain in hospital as a result of the crash. Their condition has been described as stable.

Police said inquiries into the accident were continuing and a report would be sent to the procurator fiscal.

The accident involved a Suzuki Grand Vitara being driven by Mr McCleary which was in collision with a Vauxhall Meriva in which Ms Walton was a rear seat passenger.