League wins scoop Borders punter £60,000

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Newcastle United's last gasp title win ensured the man from the Borders won his bet

A man from the Borders has scooped £60,000 by correctly guessing the winners of seven football leagues.

He placed the £10 accumulator with Ladbrokes at the start of the season.

He predicted every Scottish league winner plus the top teams in the English Championship, League One and League Two.

However, he had a nervous wait as the Championship winners Newcastle only edged out Brighton in the closing minutes of the final day on Sunday.

An 89th minute equaliser from Aston Villa's Jack Grealish against Brighton effectively handed the title to Rafa Benitez's side.

The gambler does not wish to be named but it was revealed he was in his 50s and from the Scottish Borders.

In total he won £60,734.38 from his £10 bet.

Jessica Bridge of Ladbrokes said: "Hindsight has paid off big time here for this customer for such a small outlay."

It is the second big payout in the region in a matter of weeks.

Last month an apprentice joiner from Hawick won more than £20,000 from a £3 football bet.