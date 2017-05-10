Police seek Dumfries serious assault witnesses

Image copyright Google Image caption The incident happened on College Drive

A man has been taken to hospital with cuts to his head and face after a "disturbance" on a Dumfries street.

Police were called out to College Drive at about 18:05 on Tuesday.

A 29-year-old man required hospital treatment as a result of the incident which involved up to four people.

PC Scott Ruddick said: "It is possible a number of people may have witnessed this disturbance which took place in the street but have yet to come forward."

He asked anyone who witnessed the disturbance to contact them.