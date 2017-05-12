South of Scotland constituency candidate lists revealed

From the section

Image copyright P Robinson/Richard Dorrell/Billy McCrorie Image caption Voting takes place in the three constituencies on 8 June

The full list of candidates for the three constituencies covering Dumfries and Galloway and the Scottish Borders has been confirmed.

There are four contenders vying for votes in Dumfriesshire, Clydesdale and Tweeddale and Berwickshire, Roxburgh and Selkirk.

However, Dumfries and Galloway will be a five-way fight with one independent standing against Conservative, Labour, Lib Dem and SNP candidates.

Voting takes place on 8 June.

Standing in Berwickshire, Roxburgh and Selkirk are:

Caroline Burgess (LD)

Ian Davidson (Lab)

Calum Kerr (SNP)

John Lamont (Con)

Seeking election in Dumfries and Galloway are:

Richard Arkless (SNP)

Daniel Goodare (Lab)

Yen Hongmei Jin (Ind)

Alister Jack (Con)

Joan Mitchell (LD)

The four candidates in Dumfriesshire, Clydesdale and Tweeddale are: