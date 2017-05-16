South Scotland

Newcastle Building Society's Dumfries branch to close

Building society branch Image copyright Newcastle Building Society

The Newcastle Building Society is to close its Dumfries branch in September after an 18-month network review.

It said it wanted to "focus on its heartland" in the north east of England.

The company said a programme of support was in place for the four Dumfries-based staff affected.

It added that customers would receive "appropriate guidance and information" throughout the closure process at the branch.

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites