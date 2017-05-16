Newcastle Building Society's Dumfries branch to close
- 16 May 2017
- From the section South Scotland
The Newcastle Building Society is to close its Dumfries branch in September after an 18-month network review.
It said it wanted to "focus on its heartland" in the north east of England.
The company said a programme of support was in place for the four Dumfries-based staff affected.
It added that customers would receive "appropriate guidance and information" throughout the closure process at the branch.