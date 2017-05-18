South Scotland

Man, 77, who died on Burnmouth kayak trip is identified

Image caption Mr Florkowski failed to return after setting off from Burnmouth

Police have named a 77-year-old man who died after failing to return from a kayak journey off south-east Scotland.

Emergency services were called out to search for Jerzy Florkowski, from Lancashire, at about 20:30 on Tuesday.

He had been reported as "overdue" having left Burnmouth earlier in the day.

He was found in the water close to the town and brought to the shore but died a short time later after attempts to revive him had failed.

Insp John Scott said: "This is a tragic set of circumstances and our thoughts are with Jerzy's family as they come to terms with their loss."

