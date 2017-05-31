Borders Railway sexual comment passengers hunted

Image copyright PL Chadwick Image caption The two men got off the train at Galashiels station

British Transport Police are trying to trace two men who acted in a "threatening and aggressive manner" on the Borders Railway.

The pair were on board the 21:53 service from Edinburgh to Galashiels on 19 May.

They were shouting and swearing during the journey and made inappropriate sexual comments to female passengers.

The pair left the train at Galashiels and anyone who used the service has been asked to come forward.

It is believed that possible witnesses may have got off the train at Gorebridge station.

The first man has been described as white, about 30 years old, of large build, with dark hair shaved at the sides and back, longer on top.

He was wearing a black and grey T-shirt, black jogging bottoms and white trainers.

The second man has also been described as white, about 25 years old, 5ft 8in tall with a tattoo on his neck.

He has short brown hair and was wearing a beige anorak and jeans. Both men spoke with local Scottish accents.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact the BTP.