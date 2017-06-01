Election 2017: Scottish Borders Council contact centres close
Scottish Borders Council is to close all its contact centres across the region on 8 June.
It said the move was necessary due to staff being needed for the general election and a Scottish Parliament by-election on the same day.
A total of 10 sites are affected but the council said services could be accessed via the internet or by phone.
All of the contact centres are expected to re-open as normal after the vote, on Friday, 9 June.
A spokesperson for SBC said: "These closures are for one day only and are necessary due to the staffing requirements of the election and by-election.
"We apologise for any inconvenience and would encourage members of the public to visit our website or call our customer services team on 8 June if they need to access our services."
The contact centres affected are:
- Coldstream library contact centre
- Duns library contact centre
- Eyemouth contact centre
- Galashiels contact centre
- Hawick contact centre
- Innerleithen library contact centre
- Jedburgh library contact centre
- Kelso library contact centre
- Peebles contact centre
- Selkirk contact centre
The council said alternative arrangements had been made for other services which normally operate from the affected sites.