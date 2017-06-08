Double-decker school bus crashes near New Galloway

A school double-decker bus with 65 pupils and adults on board has crashed near New Galloway.

Emergency services were called to the scene at about 11:30.

One 16-year-old girl was taken to Dumfries and Galloway Royal Infirmary with minor injuries and four others were treated at the scene.

Police said arrangements were being made for the recovery of the bus and inquiries were ongoing to establish the circumstances of the crash.

They said the bus and pupils were from outside the Dumfries and Galloway area and the school involved had informed parents of the incident.