Tweedbank pensioner murder trial hears 999 call

Image caption Richard Cassidy denies murdering David Farish in Tweedbank

A pensioner reported a dead body in a house to police days after killing an elderly man, a court has been told.

The High Court in Glasgow was told Richard Cassidy, 70, phoned emergency services claiming to be "John".

During the 999 call played to the court, he reported a dead body at David Farish's address in Tweedbank and said "the man deserves some dignity".

Mr Cassidy denies murdering Mr Farish and a further charge of attempting to defeat the ends of justice.

He also denies two charges of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner.

The jury heard in joint evidence that Mr Cassidy struck Mr Farish, 75, on the body with a knife and caused his death on 16 February last year.

The call to the emergency services was made on 18 February.

Before calling any witnesses, advocate depute Angela Gray read a joint minute of evidence to the jury.

This included that Mr Cassidy caused the death of Mr Farish at his home at Broadlee Bank in Tweedbank and that he phoned 999 two days later.

'Dead body'

Kevin Lowry, 50, a service advisor for Police Scotland who took the 999 call, gave evidence.

Ms Gray told Mr Lowry: "The person who made the call is the man sitting here in the dock, Richard Cassidy.

"But at the time when you receive a 999 call you won't know who the call is from."

The witness confirmed that was correct.

The call was played to the jury. Mr Cassidy provided Mr Farish's address and, when asked what happened, said: "There's a dead body."

He was asked for his name and said: "My name is John. The man deserves some dignity."

Mr Cassidy said nothing else and Mr Lowry was heard confirming that the call had been terminated.

Mr Cassidy denies the charges against him and the trial before judge Lord Summers continues.